Tinder unveils new campaign

13 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Tinder, the online dating and networking app, has unveiled a collection of short films in India that depict moments of many dating stories and diverse connections that are said to have started via the app.

Speaking on the new campaign, Taru Kapoor, General Manager, Match Group India said: “Tinder is the world’s most popular app for sparking connections with new people. Millions of our members get the chance to meet a very diverse set of people every day based on shared interests. This new campaign is a reflection of countless journeys of firsts, and celebration of endless possibilities, that started on Tinder.”