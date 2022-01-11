Tiger Shroff to be brand ambassador of APL Apollo steel pipes

10 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

APL Apollo Tubes Limited, branded steel pipes manufacturer, has roped actor Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador for its exclusive product line ‘Apollo Column’.

Commenting on this announcement, Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo said: “Our association with the young sensation and the heartthrob of millions ‘Tiger Shroff’ is like coming together of two promising stars. Just like Tiger Shroff has established himself as an unrivalled icon reflecting strong body and swift moves, Apollo Column has become an essential feature in the Pre-Engineered Buildings due to its high weight bearing capacity and enhanced construction speed.”