TBWA creates campaign for school edtech unicorn, Lead

21 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

School EdTech Unicorn, Lead, has launched a high-decibel campaign across TV, Digital and BTL. The campaign comprises two TVCs – one focusing entirely on South India and the other on the rest of the country – that showcases the visible learning outcomes of students studying in Lead Powered Schools. The TVCs – conceptualised by TBWA and directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari are being aired across multiple GEC and regional channels, and will be a part of Lead’s 360-degree campaign via outdoor, digital and BTL activation.

Said Lead CMO Anupam Gurani: “The pandemic continues to impact all of us, especially those belonging to the lower economic strata. There are plenty of students who have not gone to school in the past 20 months and this has resulted in severe learning gaps. This is where Lead comes in. We are building India’s largest network of schools that provide International standard of education at an affordable price. Through this campaign, we want to help parents find the right Lead Powered School in their vicinity, thereby bridging student learning gaps and enabling parents to provide world-class education to their child, right in their hometown.”

Added TBWA\India CEO Govind Pandey: “Lead is leading a movement in India to provide access to a world class education to as many kids as possible regardless of which town or city they are studying. We see many progressive and proud parents joining in and giving their kids the foundation that opens all kinds of possibilities for them in the future. This campaign reflects this and invites more and more parents to join this movement.”