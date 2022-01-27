Tata Sky is now Tata Play

27 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Tata Sky –DTH and Pay TV platform has announced its new name and identity, Tata Play, as its business interests grow beyond DTH services.

The new identity has been created by Venturethree, London and the campaign has been designed by Ogilvy India. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been engaged to promote Tata Play in national markets and actors R Madhavan and Priyamani will be the face of the campaign for the South markets.

Said Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO – Tata Play Ltd: “Tata Sky leveraged its market leadership in its core business to create an ecosystem of content delivery by foraying into OTT and Broadband. We believe it is time for a brand identity that resonates beyond our DTH business. I thank Tata Sons and The Walt Disney Company for backing this business, which over the years has expanded to 23 million households and made our content distribution platform a formidable player in the market.”

Explaining the ethos of the new brand identity, Anurag Kumar – Chief Communications Officer, Tata Play Ltd., said, “The Tata Play brand mark and play mark takes inspiration from the “Tata” mark – borrowing and reinforcing the trust, quality and recognition of India’s most valuable brand. The word “Play” adds youthfulness, ease & simplicity to an already trusted brand. The brand colours pink and purple along with dark blue and white are vibrant, youthful and add distinctiveness to the overall identity. With Tata Play, we promise you Fun, Personalisation, Flexibility, Freedom, Quality, Innovation and Connection. With Tata Play, you Play Better. And entertainment becomes aur bhi Jingalala”