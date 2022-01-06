Tata Capital unveils campaign with Viscomm

06 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group, unveils its integrated marketing campaign ‘India – Apne Mann Ki Karo’ to promote its latest Flexi Plus Loan Offerings. The campaign, executed by Viscomm, features a series of three films.

Speaking about the ‘India – Apne Mann Ki Karo’ campaign, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Tata Capital, said: “Tata Capital’s latest campaign aims to resonate with our customers in a fun-loving way. The 3 films are expressions of situations where each one of us seek freedom in our daily lives. Flexi Plus Loans gives our customers enhanced flexibility and ability to personalize the loan and repayment options as per their requirements. This campaign once again gives us the opportunity to reinforce in our customers the belief that they can always #CountOnUs.”