Suneil Shetty supports clean air initiative

20 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

O2 Cure, the air purification solution provider under Zeco Aircon Limited, has launched #Letyourhomesbreathe campaign in collaboration with actor Suneil Shetty. The actor will help the company spread awareness around the pollutants that the nation needs to safeguard itself from.

Commenting on the campaign, Kartik Singhal, Founder of O2 Cure & Managing Director Zeco Aircon Limited (Member of IAQA, ISHRAE, and -ASHRAE) said, “We are all exposed to the hidden particles that keep circulating us in our homes. Due to space constraints, most of the modern housing structures lacking proper ventilation lead to hazardous air standards in these safest premises as well. Also, landfills release poisonous gases which eventually lead to respiratory issues. Additionally, with doors shut and no filtration mechanisms available, the air indoors becomes all the more unfit to breathe. Airborne contaminants are resulting in an alarming situation that needs immediate intervention. We are grateful to Suneil Shetty for extending his support for #Letyourhomebreathe”.