Reset Tech appoints Shirin Johari as Creative Head

06 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Health-tech company Reset Tech has appointed Shirin Johari as its creative head. She will be working closely with the management to bring the brand’s ideas to life in the creative canvas and take integrated messaging to the users and media alike.

Said Reset Tech Founder Karan Talreja: “While Shirin’s portfolio and accolades speak for themselves, I believe our brand’s messaging and outreach will specifically benefit immensely from her creative direction. Her rich experience in design, brand building and storytelling will surely make the brand stronger and create a fresh outlook for our existing and prospective consumers.”

Added Johari: “There is a compound value that has emerged in my ability to collaborate in unfolding larger visions from having innovated as an advertising creative and an entrepreneur. To build exciting, enlightening and impactful work in the confluence of mindfulness, science and creativity, is a space that deeply resonates with and thrills me. So coming on board RESET TECH to launch and build the Aayu app, with such a fabulous team seems serendipitous.”