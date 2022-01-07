Reliance General Insurance launches digital campaign

By Our Staff

Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. (RGICL) has launched a digital campaign called #CarKaYaar on all digital platforms to reinforce its brand positioning as the ‘Friend in Need’ for car insurance customers. Created by ^ a t o m network, the campaign highlights through an animated series of six films that ‘RGICL will always take care of you and your car, no matter what happens’.

Said Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance: “Classically the insurance sector has been filled with serious narratives depicting care, security, and various other emotional spiels. With the #CarKaYaar campaign, we have tried to break free the monotony and communicate our message in a fresh way with a bit of humor and quirkiness.”

Yash Kulshretsha and Ananda Sen (CCO and NCD respectively) of ^ a t o m said, “The motor insurance journey is filled with doubts and scepticism of customers. The fear of not having something covered in an accident is more significant than the accident itself. We set out to highlight that with a series of films under ‘No matter what happens to your car, you can always rely on your #CarKaYaar.’