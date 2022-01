Reebok India and 22feet Tribal Worldwide roll out SneakerFest 2.0

18 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Reebok India, in collaboration with 22feet Tribal Worldwide, has launched a social media campaign, #ReebokSneakerFest for their sneaker sale. It was a nationwide callout to sneakerheads where some of Reebok’s most loved Sneakers were on sale.

Speaking on the campaign, Kanika Nijhawan, Brand Director, Reebok India said, “It will be fair to say that SneakerFest 2.0 seized the attention of a large number of sneakerheads in the country and by extending some great offers, we managed to boost our sneaker sales. The collaboration with influencers and engagement activities throughout the social handle reached out to millions of users within a few days and made the campaign a total success.”