Rediffusion creates a campaign for Punjab Police

03 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

In time for the frenzy around New Year’s Eve, the Punjab Police released a five-minute video on all its social media handles urging citizens, especially youth not to ‘drink and drive’. The video has been ideated and created by the Rediffusion Mumbai team.

Said Pramod Sharma, Creative Chief of the agency’s Mumbai office: “It is an emotional film but it is very real. We sometimes underestimate the love and trust parents have for us children. This video is very candid. It covers a lot of incisive insights about the parent-child relationship and how offsprings can sometimes betray the faith and trust that resides so deep in the parent’s heart. But the video stops short of any pulpit talk; just merely states that for the sake of your family, their love and their trust, don’t drink and drive.”

Added Kalyani Srivastava, Head of Rediffusion Mumbai: “This is a simple but touching New Year message from the Punjab Police. No pontification. Just a dramatic portrayal of a mother’s love, and that is infinitely powerful.”