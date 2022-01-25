R-Day Holiday tom. See you Thursday

25 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

 

It’s Republic Day tomorrow, January 26, and our offices will be closed. Hence there will be no scheduled update and newsletter edition tomorrow.

 

See you on Thursday, January 27.

We wish our readers on Republic Day.

 

Related Stories

Post a Comment 
Today's Top Stories
Gallery
Videos
© MXM India Private Limited Powered By: Mediology Software Pvt.Ltd.