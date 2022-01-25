Today's Top Stories
- Covid Second Wave notwithstanding, AdEx zooms 37% last year, notes Pitch Madison Report 2022
- The Push for Nothing
- R-Day Holiday tom. See you Thursday
- Parthasarathy ‘Maps’ Mandayam is CSO for GroupM South Asia & Amin Lakhani as CEO – Mindshare South Asia
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Republic Day tomorrow, and there are some videos on how people aren’t familiar with basic knowledge of the country. Is it really such a bad thing to be ignorant?
- HiveMinds wins digital mandate for Max Life Insurance
- Consumers expect increased allocation for healthcare in the 2022 Budget: Kantar
- Kaizzen partners with TERI
- H+K Strategies bags communication AOR of GoodWorker
- 7 Up unveils its latest campaign in its ‘Think Fresh’ series
- Pepperfry collaborates with Atypical Advantage to encourage inclusivity
