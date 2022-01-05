Priyanka Mehra to head Comvergence ops in South Asia

05 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Journalist-turned-communications and marketing professional Priyanka Mehra has joined Comvergence Worldwide as Regional Director – South Asia.

An awardwinning professional, Mehra has worked for nearly two decades in journalism, content marketing, communications and later marketing services of an agency network. She was until a few months back Chief Marketing Officer at the Havas group, and before that with Creativeland Asia and Exchange4media. Said to be among the most connected journalists in advertising and marketing services, Comvergence will see her head all operations of the company in South Asia, which includes research and client relations.

Founded in 2016 by Olivier Gauthier, Comvergence offers research data and rankings and varied support for advertising agencies and advertisers at the global, regional and country level. Gauthier incidentally was Partner and headed research and advertiser relations at Recma for nearly 14 years. In 2019, GroupM broke off its association with Recma and aligned with Comvergence. Comvergence has leapfrogged and most large network have aligned with but, and but its equity can be expected to grow with Mehra’s entry.