PRAG bags communication mandate for Bihar agency

04 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Public Relations and Advocacy Group (PRAG), a Gurugram based start-up, has bagged the mandate for the social media activity and public relations management for Women and Child Development Corporation (WCDC), Government of Bihar.

Said Gaurav Gautam, Founder and CEO, PRAG: “We, at PRAG, believe that every woman has the right to rest and hence, we are one of the very few organisations which has made menstrual leaves mandatory and paid. To stand together with WCDC, Bihar – an organisation from a state which first legalized period leaves – gives us immense pleasure because just like them we are working for the social, economic, and political empowerment of women and children.”