PR Professionals bags Eldeco Group mandate

05 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

PR Professionals, a real estate and infrastructure communication agency, has won the PR and Digital mandate of Eldeco Group. The firm will help the real estate group to enhance trust among all the stakeholders through effective communication strategies implemented across all platforms.

Speaking about the association, Varun Kapoor, AVP-Marketing, Eldeco Group, said: “PRP’s extraordinary track record of serving the real estate sector made us come in partnership with them and we are confident of achieving our PR and digital goals. The realty sector is witnessing an avalanche of changes in the post-pandemic world to better serve the ever-increasing aspirations of new-age and well-informed consumers. Eldeco Group is embracing these changes with an aim to enhance the experience of homebuyers in India, and this needs to be communicated effectively to the stakeholders. We found PRP the most suitable firm that can handle the responsibility with the assurance of stimulating the sentiments among the stakeholders.”

Added Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director – PR Professionals: “We are on the continuous rise with new clients coming onboard almost every month from across the domains. The association with Eldeco Group boasts of our expertise in delivering result-oriented communication solutions to the players operating in the real estate sector. We have an astonishing track record of establishing the companies as brands through our robust deliveries, making us the most preferred agency for the firms from the segment. We are excited by Eldeco’s trust in our services and look forward to a successful partnership, ensuring the realisation of goals.”