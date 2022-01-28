Parle unfurls patriotic campaign on Republic Day

28 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Reminiscing the yesteryears of India’s redefining moments, Parle Products, celebrated the spirit of a sovereign India in its Republic Day film.

Conceptualized by creative agency, Please See in partnership with Reliance Entertainment, the film uses archival footage of major milestones and glorious moments to talk about the freedom movement in 1930s, 1971 war, India’s first World Cup win in 1980s, iconic Bollywood characters ‘Raj and Simran’ to the successful space mission and then India’s successful creation of Covid-19 vaccines. All of these are interspersed with perfect amalgamation of Parle-G from its launch in the 1930’s (Parle Gluco) to the pack version of today, which has been present at different intervals of history with the message ‘Years changed, but we stayed the same’, depicting its unchanged taste and popularity.

Added Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head at Parle Products: “Just as Parle Products stands for a swadeshi brand, our brand Parle-G is often referred to as ‘Desh Ka Apna Biscuit.’ We feel extremely proud and fortunate to be a part of India’s journey from pre-Independence time to present day. The film carries a degree of nostalgia as important events from the past play out in front of viewers. Just as the country crossed milestones over the years, so did Parle Products and gradually Parle-G has retained itself as the go-to product when one thinks of a biscuit. In circulation for 79 years, we have kept the taste intact with no change in the flavor of the Parle G ever since it was first sold in 1939. Parle shall continue to remain an integral part of the nation and with the coming years we hope to be a part of many such achievements – furthering our course with the country.”