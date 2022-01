Parle Agro launches new Smoodh Coffee Frappé with TVC

20 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Parle Agro has launched a brand new coffee-flavoured drink, Smoodh Coffee Frappé. The new variant was introduced to customers through a campaign with national brand ambassador, Varun Dhawan.

Commenting on the launch of the new flavour, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “With Smoodh, we’ve disrupted the flavoured milk category in India with record-breaking sales. In a span of just six months and with just two variants, Smoodh is today, leading the growth of the flavoured milk category in the country. With plans to continue to expand further, we have launched a new variant, Smoodh Coffee Frappé. As a pioneering brand, our vision is to grow coffee flavoured dairy segment and make it more accessible to the masses. Our classic price point of Rs. 10 for our quality offering, Smoodh Coffee Frappé will enable us achieve this goal.”