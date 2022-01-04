OZiva launches film to break stereotype about men’s health

04 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

OZiva, a certified plant-based nutrition and wellness brand, has launched a social experiment film #BeYourOwnMan, delving on the plethora of issues that Indian men face with respect to their health. The film aims to break the stereotype of what it means to be a man by encouraging every man to #BeYourOwnMan and tell them that it is okay to speak up about health and get help when needed.

Speaking of the campaign, Aarti Gill, Co-founder, spokesperson for OZiva said: “The importance of good health cannot be defined by genders. However, we are seeing a huge divide in the way health is perceived by men and women. At OZiva, we want to empower every individual to be healthier and better in every way. Whether men or women, physical and mental health should always be a priority. And we are hoping to open more conversations and also encourage men to seek help when needed as there is no shame in prioritizing health.”