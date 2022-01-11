Onsurity launches brand campaign

10 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Onsurity, a monthly subscription-based employee health benefits platform, has launched its first digital campaign that focuses on the ‘#GiftOfSurity’ for SME work families. The campaign demonstrates that expansion of health benefits is a vital step for SME and start-ups to pave the way in India’s effort to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

Commenting on the campaign, Samar Kagalwalla, Head Growth & Marketing, Onsurity said: “We believe our colleagues are like family…a ‘work family’, the GiftOfSurity campaign has captured various perspectives and stories that further strengthen the sense of building trust around healthcare benefits to employees. With our vision of “Healthcare for All” we aim to enable and empower 330 mn SME workforce which contributes almost 29% of India’s GDP.”