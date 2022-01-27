Ogilvy (South) announces changes in creative leadership

27 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Puneet Kapoor will be incharge of creative at Ogilvy Bangalore and across all the southern markets. This will be effective March 2022.

He takes the place occupied by Kiran Anthony and Mahesh Gharat, two Ogilvy stalwarts. While Gharat will be moving into full-time direction, Anthony will continue to lead Vi in a consultant’s role while he also pursues directing.

Said Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy: “I salute and thank Mahesh Gharat and Kiran Anthony for their stellar contribution to Ogilvy for a very long time. It’s never easy to see your bright stars leave. However, when they step out to actualise their dreams, you can only cheerlead and wish them fulfilment in what they have chosen as their next journey and destination.”

Added Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India: “Kiran Anthony and Mahesh Gharat have led some of the most memorable campaigns this industry has seen. They have won critical pitches, built terrific teams, and put Ogilvy on the world stage more than once. They were always helpful, always putting their people first. Always there for Ogilvy. Having contributed a great deal to Ogilvy, they now want to go after their dream of becoming film directors. This means we still get to keep them close, just in a different role.”

Kapoor comes to Ogilvy from Lowe Bengaluru. His advertising career spans 24 years across Lowe, Ogilvy, McCann, BBH and as a founder of Eleven Brandworks. His most celebrated recent work includes campaigns for Unacademy, Swiggy, Fastrack, Titan, Myntra, Udaan, Xiaomi, Redbus, Flipkart, Cleartrip, Britannia, ITC Foods and TVS.

He will join Ogilvy in March 2022 and will work with Ogilvy India’s Chief Creative Officers and the President of Ogilvy India (South), continuing to do stellar work for Ogilvy’s clients across Bengaluru and Chennai.