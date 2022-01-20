Ogilvy films with Jasprit Bumrah for Thums Up

20 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Thums Up has launched a new campaign ‘Toofan’ with Jasprit Bumrah by leveraging the brand’s distinct association with its strong taste and experience. Its latest Toofan campaign is aimed at inspiring audiences to reach their ‘PalatDe’ moments.

Said Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director Sparkling Flavours , Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia: “Thums Up has always been a loved beverage by our consumers for its strong taste and experience, which has been the core differentiator in the category. In continuity with our partnership with the Toofan of our Indian Cricket Team – Jasprit Bumrah who is known for his pace, strength and resilient attitude on the field , this new campaign offers a strong execution idea – ‘Soft Drink nahi, Toofan’,

Commenting on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India added: “The big idea to land strong drink for me is the repositioning of the commonly used word ‘soft drink’. An iconic brand like Thums Up which stands for the ‘never give up attitude’ deserved a separate word to be called out as, hence, ‘soft drink nahi toofan’. From the day we thought of this idea, we all knew that this can be huge and we were thrilled to see all our partners react with same excitement when they heard about the core thought. A big shout out to my team and Bob, who have truly brought this idea to life with an execution that is bold and powerful. This is a big idea and Jasprit is the first part of it, so watch out for some more toofani action coming soon.”