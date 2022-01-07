Ogilvy films Sutaria for Savlon

07 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

ITC Savlon has roped in actor Tara Sutaria as brand ambassador for Savlon Glycerine Soap that addresses the dual need of soft skin along with germ protection. A new film has been launched.

Speaking on the new film, Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited said: “Savlon has been the frontrunner in addressing evolving consumer needs through innovation. The health soap category has seen a robust growth over the past two years. While hygiene has become a way of life for all, with consumer needs evolving, personal hygiene has progressed from providing protection only to ensuring value-added skin care benefits as well. Tara’s partnership with the brand brings with her a vibrant & fresh feel to the category that the Savlon soap encompasses.”

Added Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India: “The concept of ‘Softy’ is a light, endearing way to establish the beauty credentials of this soap. The film is a product demo but told as a story. It makes a sharp point about what the soap can do for your skin and this will not be missed. The interaction between Tara and the dog is what will make the film memorable and we believe the audience will enjoy watching it again and again.”