Ogilvy creates print campaign for Acko General

17 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Ogilvy has released a print campaign for Acko General Insurance Limited. Acko, a new-age insurance company, wanted to communicate the advantage of using its smooth, paperless services over traditional insurance providers, to the digitally-savvy youth.

Said Mahesh Gharat, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (South): “With Acko, there is zero paperwork. Our creative idea and execution was born out of this simple product insight. We wanted to dramatize the pain point and highlight the horrifying experience one has to go through while dealing with traditional insurance companies. To see the campaign come alive on print was truly gratifying. Acko believed in the idea, and to see brands like Acko investing in the craft and not just the message, is great to see.”