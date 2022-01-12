Ogilvy creates new TVC for Asian Paints

12 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Asian Paints Ultima Protek has embarked upon a new journey that further strengthens its position as the Ultimate weatherproof paint. After successfully launching a TVC with Suraj Venjaramoodu for Kerala in 2020, the brand is back with a new commercial starring rock band Thaikkudum Bridge along with Kerala’s very own, award-winning Director & Writer Jeethu Joseph.

The new TVC clearly establishes how Ultima Protek offers round the clock protection against algae and moss. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the ad is directed Prakash Varma.

Speaking about the new ad, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said: “Over the years “Ultima Protek” has been holding fort as the gold standard of exterior painting and has proven to be the Ultimate weatherproofing solution for the Kerala consumers against algae and moss. The brand has always produced iconic ads with jingles communicating the essence of consumer need solved by the product. With 2022 kicking off, we are back with a new one, but this time with a very contemporary twist added by the fabulous Thaikkudam Bridge to communicate the Non-stop protection against algae that the brand offers. The song very strongly communicates thepromise we intend to offer to all our consumers: “Ultima Protek Non-Stop, Paayal Poopal Full Stop.”

Added Kiran Anthony, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy and Mather, India: “Asian Paints and Kerala share a very special bond between them. The ads have always been a talking point. So, this time around, we paired Thaikkudam bridge against Jeetu Joseph. People have always seen Thaikkudam Bridge perform on a stage. But we got them performing on a moving truck and in their own style, make fun of Jeetu’s house which is covered in paayal poopal and offers Asian Paints Ultima Protek as a solution.”