Nodwin Gaming acquires stake in Planet Superheroes

14 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Nodwin Gaming, esports company and a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited, has acquired superheroes merchandising retailer – Planet Superheroes. This new addition will enable Nodwin Gaming to offer iconic global merchandise, notes a communique.

Said Akshat Rathee, Founder and MD, Nodwin Gaming: “The Indian gaming and esports industry has witnessed a metamorphic rise in its fan base in recent years. The acquisition of Planet Superheroes will enable Nodwin Gaming to have another strategic touch point with fans that celebrates a common love for all things gaming, pop culture and esports. We believe in increasing the existing offering of global brands to include mega tournaments, Games and even the popular talent and players like Mortal, Samay Raina, Tanmay, Ankit Panth and others.”

Added Jaineel Aga, Founder and CEO of PSH: “There is huge untapped monetization potential for gaming companies via merchandising and we share a common vision in realizing this potential with PSH joining NODWIN. I believe we will get two immediate wins, a larger consumer base for our existing IPs and a new supply of licenses and partnerships in the gaming industry. I have known Akshat since we met on a Comic Con panel discussion a few years ago and am very excited to join hands to leverage the talent and influencer access that Nodwin can provide us,”