No gandi baat! Pitchfork partners ALTBalaji for PR

14 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Guess we know the kind of content some of the folks at Pitchfork Partners have been consuming in the recent past. Given their new client, ALTBalaji which has some really edgy software. The Ekta Kapoor company has appointed Pitchfork Partners as its communications partner. It will strengthen reputation for ALTBalaji through multi-channel outreach to increase awareness about the platform, its shows and widen the viewer base.

Said Divya Dixit, Senior Vice-President & Head Marketing, ALTBalaji: “Alternative content being the core ethos of the group, ALTBalaji is focused on building a content bouquet that serves inclusive and individualistic viewing. We are delighted to have Pitchfork on board to support us in our journey and take the platform to the next level.”

Added Jaideep Shergill, Co-Founder, Pitchfork Partners: “We’re thrilled to partner with ALTBalaji. Our diverse experience with entertainment clients will facilitate us achieving milestones together. OTT is an ever-evolving, dynamic space and increasingly so due to the pandemic, ALTBalaji is disrupting the space by introducing content which caters to mass viewers.”