Muthoottu Mini Financiers launch new ad with focus on women

06 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

NBFC Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited has launched a new commercial film with focus on women. Helmed by award-winning director Martin Prakkat and cinematographer Jomon T. John, the commercial was shot at some of the most picturesque locales in Ladakh.

Said Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited: “We are thrilled and ecstatic at the overwhelming response to our new commercial which encourages women to dream and calls for shattering cultural stereotyping of women. The film makes a bold attempt to dispel outdated societal myths still in vogue and the need to bring-in a paradigm shift in our attitude towards women. Being a socially responsible company, with strong values, we are extremely proud in rooting for a socially relevant cause. Time has come to address challenges faced by women and stress on the importance of increased participation of women in the mainstream activities, be it socio-cultural-politico-economical. We urge women of today to dream, stay financially independent and go places. Rest assured, we, the Muthoottu Mini, will stand by you always.”