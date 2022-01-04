Mullen Lintas wins creative duties for Ferns N Petals

04 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Ferns N Petals, flower and gifts retailer, has recently appointed Mullen Lintas Delhi to handle its creative duties. The agency will be responsible for the brand’s strategy and creative output.

Commenting on the association, Sai Thota, Head – Digital Marketing, Ferns N Petals said: “The forthcoming campaign that we are currently working on is a landmark one in the journey of Ferns N Petals towards an accelerated growth. Since it is a very important campaign, we have partnered with Mullen Lintas, one of the best creative agencies in the country. We are very confident that this association is going to help Ferns N Petals to get into the next orbit of growth.”

Added Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas: “We are seeing an accelerated evolution across many traditional product categories. Business models are pivoting to keep up with the dynamic environment around us where D2C brands are emerging faster than mushrooms. At such a juncture, to partner a brand like Ferns N Petals to chart it’s future journey is an exciting challenge and we look forward to it.”