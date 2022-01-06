Mindshare appoints Prashant Nandan as Digital Lead for North and East

By Our Staff

Mindshare announced the appointment of Prashant Nandan as the Digital Lead for North & East.

In his new position, Nandan will be responsible for digital strategic direction and leadership within the digital group to deliver communications plans. His role will focus on building a high growth business & driving revenue strategy for Mindshare India.

On the appointment, Gopa Menon, Digital Head – Mindshare South Asia said: “I am very happy to have Prashant join us. He comes with diverse experience in Digital Marketing, Media Planning and Trading. He will play an important role in driving the digital growth for Mindshare North and East. As Mindshare now re-orients its business around the pillars of Acceleration, Outcome and Good Growth, I am looking forward to working with him to shape the continued phase of growth and transformation for our clients.”

Added Ruchi Mathur, Senior Vice President – North and East, Mindshare India said, “ The shape of our business is changing. While we continue to partner with our existing clients in their transformation journeys, we are also seeking new clients from the brand new world. Prashant with his experience and passion will play a key role in driving this new, seamless and good growth narrative for us. Extremely excited to have him on board and look forward to getting into 2022 with a bang.”