Meta appoints Meghna Apparao as Director of E-commerce

19 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Meta has appointed Meghna Apparao as the Director of E-commerce in India to lead the strategy and solutioning that is focused on the company’s largest e-commerce advertisers. As a part of her role, Apparao will spearhead the company’s strategic relationship with the country’s leading brands in the e-commerce space, enabling a stronger partnership through Meta platform solutions. She will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Global Business Group at Meta in India.

Said Srinivas: “We are committed to enabling and multiplying economic opportunities for businesses of all sizes in India. With many of them rapidly moving online and transitioning into an explosive phase of growth, it becomes more important than ever to find the right solutions and strategies that can help them scale quickly. I am thrilled to welcome Meghna as she joins our team to lead this mandate and to shape the role our apps can play in enabling the growth of some of India’s largest online and retail businesses.”