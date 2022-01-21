M&C Saatchi creates campaign for hair removal cream, Nair

By Our Staff

International hair removal cream, Nair, has signed on actor Mrunal Thakur as its first brand ambassador. The launch campaign has been conceptualized by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi. Church & Dwight Co is the owner of the Nair brand and has partnered exclusively with Pittie Group in India for the marketing and distribution.

Said Aditya Pittie – MD, Pittie Group: “Mrunal has carved out a niche for herself in a competitive industry. She exudes confidence, authenticity and positivity – all attributes that resonate with the NAIR brand. Her individualistic personality makes her relatable across age groups, especially the younger audience, making her the perfect choice for the NAIR brand.”