M/Six appoints Sahil Sachdeva as National Digital Head

18 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

M/Six, GroupM’s outcome-based agency, has appointed Sahil Sachdeva as the National Digital Head.

In his new role, Sachdeva will be responsible for managing the agency’s national digital services and helping existing and new clients transform their digital processes and marketing strategies as well as achieving ROI driven marketing outcomes. He will focus on strategic and innovative solutions, this will include the continued development of integrated and ‘Always-on’ digital strategy that cuts across programmatic, paid, social, search & eCommerce.

Said Saket Sinha, Senior Vice President and Head of m/SIX India: “Sahil has been a part of the family for a long time now. He brings with him in-depth knowledge and great expertise in the digital field. I am confident that Sahil will play a key role and help us elevate our business offerings and deliver the best to our clients in the digital space.”