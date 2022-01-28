M S Dhoni supports Unacademy in brand film

28 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Unacademy, the learning platform, has launched a new brand film titled Lesson No. 7, featuring M S Dhoni.

Said Karan Shroff, Partner and CMO, Unacademy: “Lesson No. 7 is Dhoni’s life mantra of how with a persistent approach, you can be assured of greatness awaiting beyond barriers. Our journey with our Learners is not only till they crack an exam but for their entire life, and this is a life lesson which we hope will inspire all of them to continue to fight and chase their dreams. We are extremely proud of this film and thankful to Dhoni, who supported us in delivering our mission and welcome him on board the Unacademy train.”

Added Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer – South, Lowe Lintas: “The most inspiring people in the world are the ones who are students till their last breath. Hats off Mahi for inspiring the world much beyond cricket! It’s difficult to encapsulate this great athlete’s journey in 85 seconds but we’ve made a very valiant and a passionate attempt. Kudos to our creative team for the long drawn production, Unacademy marketing team for sticking for this idea through thick and thin and to Hungry films for pulling off this beauty.”