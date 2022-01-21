Lokmat’s G2 Snacks names Agency09 for creative communication

21 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

G2 Snacks, a new entrant in the FMCG sector from leading Marathi daily group, Lokmat announces the appointment of Agency09 as its creative agency. Agency09 will be responsible in defining the brand communication via print that reaches the entire Maharashtra and explore the new-age audience’s engagement possibilities in the digital ecosystem.

Speaking on the successful launch, Rishi Darda, Founder, Good 2 Great Industries Pvt. Ltd. said: “It is always thrilling to foray in a new territory and produce a world class product. With G2 Snacks, we are geared up to create a fantastic snacking experience, made with a combination of high quality standards and ethnic taste. And with a lot of integrity and honesty, we want to bring in the Dugni Goodness in the lives of people. We are excited to partner with AGENCY09 who displayed the right interest and expertise to bring this vision forward.”

Added Tushar Khakhar of Agency09: “The team Lokmat has always given us great liberty in all our creative collaborations. We have some interesting and innovative work lined up for G2 Snacks, and are confident of ensuring that G2 becomes a household name.”