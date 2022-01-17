Lokmat launches ‘Influencer Katta’ show

17 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Lokmat has launches a new show called ‘Influencer Katta’. The show and the episodes are released on Facebook and YouTube handles of Lokmat Sakhi, a women-centric portal that was started earlier last year by Lokmat.

Said Hemant Jain, Senior EVP & Head of Digital Business at Lokmat: “This is a fantastic opportunity for both the influencer and their followers to learn about and share a portion of their lives that is rarely spoken or heard about. It’s not just about the fame and glam, but also about the amount of effort that goes into it. Plus, a little more about their personal lives outside of social media to encourage their fans to join them on their quest!”