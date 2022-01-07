LogiNext appoints Keyur Shah to lead global marketing

07 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

LogiNext, technology and automation company that offers a SaaS Vehicle Routing and Last Mile Delivery Platform, has appointed of Keyur Shah as Vice President- Marketing. He will be responsible for driving strategic marketing initiatives to help support this growth of LogiNext brand and customer base.

Commenting on his appointment, Dhruvil Sanghvi, Founder & CEO, LogiNext, said, “It is a pleasure having Keyur on board with us at LogiNext. A marketing industry veteran with his experience and subject matter expertize, will add tremendous value to the team, and help us in achieving our business goals. The SaaS wave is here to stay, and by 2025, I am optimistic that Indian SaaS revenues would be north of $15 billion. With Keyur coming on board, his expertise in the SaaS space will be a great value addition to LogiNext’s efforts to grow in this space. We look forward to working with him, and wish him the best for a long and fruitful relationship with LogiNext.”

Added Keyur: “The LogiNext team has built a winning product that has made its mark across various industry sectors both in India and globally. This is evident in the customer feedback and also through reviews on various analyst reports and Peer Insight portals. I am quite excited and looking forward to new challenges and learning as I work alongside the team to take the LogiNext brand to the next level. I would like to express my gratitude to Dhruvil, for placing his trust in my efforts towards achieving the same.”