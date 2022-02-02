Liqvd Asia appoints Anish Varghese as CCO

31 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Liqvd Asia has announced the appointment of Anish Varghese as its Chief Creative Officer. In this role, Varghese will be responsible for accelerating Liqvd Asia’s creative businesses as well as champion creativity within and beyond the company, fostering a culture that delivers extraordinary work to Liqvd Asia’s clients.

Speaking on his appointment, Arnab Mitra, Managing Director, Liqvd Asia, said: “Anish will be a fabulous asset to Liqvd Asia, and we are excited that he is joining us. He comes with a reputation for creating successful and famous campaigns for brands across different sectors; he brings a unique combination of global and regional experience and craft. He has the energy to mentor, create and lead. I have no doubt he will inspire the best in our people. I am really looking forward to working with him.”

On joining Liqvd Asia, Varghese added: “My whole career has been driven by the aim of transforming agencies and building a complete culture of creativity. I have always been part of a creative system that yields results and firmly believes in ideation that solves problems. I am looking forward to working with the bright and young team here at Liqvd Asia and motivating the client to build incredible stories with experience and modern creativity.”