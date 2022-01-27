Lintas Live rolls out campaign for Yezdi mobiks

27 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Yezdi motorcycles by Classic Legends launched a new brand ampaign to unveil its positioning of #NotForTheSaintHearted. The campaign is conceived by Lintas Live, the group’s PR-led creative agency.

Commenting on the campaign, Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Classic Legends said: “Yezdi has transcended many dimensions to offer meaningful and distinctive stories to motorcycling enthusiasts. All motorcycles run on roads, but the Yezdi runs in the blood, and I have always wanted to go after rekindling that feeling. Our campaign showcases an attitude that gives a youthful heart a sense of direction, allowing it to test its limits with ‘Yezdi, #NotForTheSaintHearted’.”

Speaking on the campaign idea, Sarvesh Raikar, Creative Head, Lintas Live, added: “Rebuilding this fearless and fun-loving brand was quite a journey, it’s like picking up a Shakespearean classic and rewriting the narrative for today. Especially because we decided not to dwell too much into the past imagery, but to recreate the timeless Yezdi state-of-mind. The goal was to reflect the mindset of Yezdi Mad-Men who seek out challenges and adventures and strive to achieve them in a way that pushes them to challenge their limits.”