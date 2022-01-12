Leo Burnett creates TVC for Cuticura Fragrance

12 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Cuticura, a beauty and personal care brand from Cholayil, has launched a new television commercial for their no-gas deodorant range with Smart Perfume Burst. The commercial designed by the Leo Burnett. The brand ambassador for Cuticura is actor Deepti Sati.

Said Ashish Ohlyan, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Cholayil Private Limited: “We wanted to create something disrupting in the category of no gas deo popularly known as Body Perfume. There’s a huge need gap in the category right now where ordinary deodorant are not able to provide long lasting fragrance and consumers either have to carry deo in the purse or feel the constant fear of smelling bad due to ever evolving fast lifestyle. The newly launched Body Perfume range addresses this need gap and provides product that can give upto 24 hours fragrance. It gives mesmerizing fragrance when applied and works even better with sweat.”

Added Sachin Kamble, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett: “Today’s generation is always on the go. And while they are working hard and multi-tasking their way to their goals, they are also looking for solutions which help and support them in achieving their dreams. The latest range of body perfumes by Cuticura, with its groundbreaking smart perfume burst technology which releases fragrance every time you sweat, is the perfect partner to keep you fresh all day long. Our film featuring popular actor Deepti Sati, shows how the perfume works throughout the day whether you are outdoors, working out or at a party.”