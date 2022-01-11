KredX fintech unveils new identity

10 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

KredX, financial services provider, has rebranded its identity of becoming a one-stop solution for supply chain financing for businesses. As a part of this rebranding, the company unveiled a new logo and a revamped website.

Said Manish Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of KredX: “Customers are the core of our business and as a customer-first company, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions as per their requirements. We realised that our customers wanted us to take a deep-dive into supply chain finance and to become an end-to-end solutions provider that can cater to all aspects of supply chain financing and not just invoice discounting. Therefore, our rebranding initiative is a sincere effort to showcase this change and our commitment to the cause.”