Koo launches ‘Voices of India’ Report

03 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Microblogging platform Koo has released a ‘Voices of India’ Report offering insights into how Indians across linguistic diversities think, feel and express themselves online on topics most relevant to them. The report is representative of user sentiments on the multi-lingual platform, which has witnessed 20mn+ downloads since its inception in March 2020.

On the Koo App – #Covid19, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #UPElections2022, #LakhimpurKheri trended the most among users. The platform had launched a slew of initiatives during the lethal second wave of the coronavirus to make it easier for people to find leads for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, etc. and users alerted their communities and shared several precautionary measures.

Politics and sports also garnered in much traction on the platform with #UPElections2022, #Tokyo2020 and #IPL2021 trending – as users shared their thoughts and opinions across languages. Virat Kohli and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra were among the most mentioned celebrities on the platform, as fans sent in their love and support to their sporting heroes.