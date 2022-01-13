Khatabook appoints Gaurav Shahlot as product head

13 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Khatabook, the fintech startup, has announced the appointment of Gaurav Shahlot as Head of Product. In his new role, Shahlot will be responsible for leading the product strategy and development along with team building and setting systems and processes for the product team to operate at scale.

Said Ravish Naresh, CEO, and Co-founder, Khatabook: “Over the last three years, we have built a product with mass acceptance based on first-principles. With increasing use cases on Khatabook, we needed a leader who has the experience of solving product problems at scale in a high-growth environment. Gaurav has extensive experience with scaling and running products at scale. With his experience, leadership skills and passion for Khatabook’s mission, Gaurav is a natural fit to lead the product at Khatabook.”