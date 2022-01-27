Kaevan Umrigar joins Rediffusion as ECD

27 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Rediffusion has announced that Kaevan Umrigar has joined its Mumbai office as Executive Creative Director. In a career spanning more than two decades, Umrigar has been both a writer and a filmmaker, and has worked with advertising agencies like Contract, Everest and Dentsu Aegis on brands such as Cadbury, Hidesign, IFB, BPL, Business Standard, Indian Navy and Fair & Lovely.

Kaevan’s documentaries on the Parsi community have been showcased at various international film festivals and won a National Award. A local history buff, he has also co-authored a book and several articles on Mumbai’s history and heritage.

Said Kalyani Srivastava, Executive Vice-President and Head of Rediffusion, Mumbai: “Kaevan is a multi-faceted personality with interests that go beyond just advertising. He is fun to work with. Has a wry sense of humour. And that reflects in his work which most times has a sense of effervescence, joy and well-being that is not easy to describe,”