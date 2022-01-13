Just Corseca launches campaign for latest smartwatches

13 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Just Corseca, a flagship brand of Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd and a market leader for the new-age technology driven gadgets, has announced a campaign to invite customers to rejoice and reward themselves with dynamic health through smartwatches.

Said Ritesh Goenka, Group Managing Director at Just Corseca: “We are glad to announce this offer to our customers in the Indian market. The reason why we have launched this offer is to engage with the new customers to not only deliver the best products but also to ensure that it is among the top brand known for delivering quality products.”