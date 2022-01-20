ITV Network appoints R K Arora as Group CFO

20 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

R K Arora has joined iTV Network as Group CFO. He has previously held various senior executive positions with various media houses like ZMCL, News Nation, India News, News 24 and India TV. He has also worked with the ITV Network in the past.

Arora is a Chartered Accountant by profession and has fair experience in Finance, Distribution, overall operations and formulating strategies for the organization. He will report to the network’s board. Said Arora: “It is a nice moment to come back to iTV network. With so much change and disruption unfolding in the news industry, this is an opportune time to work with increased focus on growth and innovation.”

Speaking on Arora’s new role with iTV Network, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, added: “We believe that the market is evolving rapidly, throwing up unique opportunities. Arora’s mandate is to leverage the strengths of the News Network even while retaining unwavering focus on each individual channel brand. He brings with him enviable leadership and depth of experience and will be of an immense value to the network.”