Ipsos India rejigs healthcare top deck

05 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Ipsos has rejigged its top team in healthcare cesearch in India. Gauri Pathak has been roped in to spearhead the Custom Healthcare Research business with immediate effect and will report to Vivek Gupta, Managing Director- Research, Ipsos India. Her predecessor, Monica Gangwani is taking up a key strategic role as the Healthcare Expert Advisor and will report to Ipsos India CEO, Amit Adarkar.

Commenting on the key new roles, Adarkar said: “Ipsos India is already a market leader in custom Healthcare research. However, Healthcare is a dynamic space and post pandemic the whole sector has undergone a complete transformation with a number of non-traditional players entering the space. Healthcare has also seen immense Start Up activity. To juggle a plethora of opportunities with a diverse mix of clients and their portfolios in Healthcare, we have reinforced the team to cater to clients’ needs, providing them with the best of expertise and depth of knowledge and advice.”