HT launches NFTs on historic events

28 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

With the advent of technology and the constant-evolving digital space, Hindustan Times is foraying into web 3.0 by launching NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) that will include digitised versions of original historic creatives which were published in Hindustan Times through the decades under the banner of ‘HT Timeless Tokens’.

To begin with, HT has launched NFTs that celebrate India’s Republic Day on January 26, 2022, which are available on Beyond Life, an NFT marketplace and platform that facilitates the creation, sale, and purchase of ownership rights to digital works of art via NFTs.

Said Kamesh Elangovan, COO & Co-Founder, GuardianLink.io: “With industries like tech, finance, lifestyle, music and media advertising companies moving into the crypto/NFT ecosystem, new opportunities are set to be unlocked in the space of Web3. The secondary marketplace for NFTs at GuardianLink.io will see more and more collectors investing with knowledge on the future monetization of their NFTs. The partnership with Hindustan Times, opens yet another avenue to explore the world of NFTs in the media and marketing industry.”