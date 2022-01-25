H+K Strategies bags communication AOR of GoodWorker

By Our Staff

GoodWorker has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its official communications agency of record. With an ambitious vision of impacting 300 million lives by bridging the gap between workers and employers by 2030. H+K will partner with GoodWorker and support its aim of transforming the lives of blue-collar workers in India. The mandate will encompass raising visibility, driving brand awareness, and building thought leadership across India amongst national and regional audiences.

Confirming the appointment, Ketul Acharya, COO, GoodWorker said: “We look forward to working with Hill+Knowlton Strategies India as our public relationship and communications partner. H+K’s diversified experience across sectors and its track record of success makes them an excellent partner to drive our communications in a compelling manner and support our immediate endeavor our vision of empowering millions of workers.”

Commenting on the announcement, Abhishek Gulyani, CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies India added: “We are delighted to begin an exciting journey with GoodWorker and to support their strategic communications in India. Through this partnership, we will help them build a reputation through insight, analysis and broad media, investor, and influencer relationships. With a dedicated team and sectoral knowledge, H+K is well placed to deliver the desired outcome and positioning of the brand. We are thrilled to become a part of GoodWorker’s brand story in India.”