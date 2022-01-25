HiveMinds wins digital mandate for Max Life Insurance

25 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Hiveminds Innovative Market solutions, the digital specialist arm of Madison World, won the digital mandate to manage Max Life Insurance’s paid marketing portfolio. As per the agreement, HiveMinds will be responsible for carrying out digital marketing activities across all publishers and platforms for Max Life Insurance including Google, Facebook, Taboola, Outbrain amongst others. This will in turn enable new customer acquisition for Max Life Insurance.

Said Aditya Satpute, Corporate Vice President – Ecommerce & Digital Marketing, Max Life: “Today’s consumers are evolved and very digital-savvy, so the success of insurance companies is increasingly dependent upon their ability to innovate and engage with customers on digital platforms. We are pleased to partner with HiveMinds in the next phase of our digital growth, where they will manage the entire paid marketing portfolio for the e-commerce business.”

Commenting on the win, Jyothrimayee J T, Founder & CEO, HiveMinds added: “We are proud of winning this highly contested mandate. There is a massive transformation happening in the Insurance sector powered by digital expansion. Bringing the right digital integrations and innovation will be key to our success.”