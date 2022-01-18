Hill+Knowlton wins mandate for GAIN

18 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its official communications agency of record in India. The agency will be responsible for developing and implementing an integrated communication strategy for the ‘Commercialisation of Biofortified Crops’ programme to promote biofortified food products – zinc wheat and iron pearl millet – and improve its awareness amongst key stakeholders in India’s regional markets.

Confirming the appointment, Ishank Gorla, Programme Lead, GAIN, said: “We are pleased to appoint Hill+Knowlton Strategies as our integrated communications partner in India. We are part of a global network of partners working together to create sustainable solutions to malnutrition. We believe Hill+Knowlton Strategies, with their in-depth experience and capability will be able to drive our narrative in a compelling manner and improve awareness of the select biofortified foods and food products in key regional markets.”

Commenting on the win, Abhishek Gulyani, CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, added: “We are delighted to begin an exciting journey with GAIN. With committed teams and our in-depth domain knowledge, H+K is well-positioned to provide sector-specific, innovative, and integrated solutions to drive the desired impact and outcome for the brand. We look forward to enhancing GAIN’s brand value in India through our collaboration.”