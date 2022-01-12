Gozoop Group appoints Samrat Bedi as CEO

12 Jan,2022

By Our Staff

Gozoop Group, the digital marketing agency, has appointed Samrat Bedi as Chief Executive Officer. Bediwill spearhead business operations and leadership team in India.

Speaking on his new role Bedi said, “I am elated to take ahead the legacy that Ahmed and Rohan have built over the years. Their deep understanding about brands and businesses in a modern age has helped build Gozoop be the independent and homegrown integrated agency it is today. I look forward to working with a group of passionate leaders at Gozoop to build brands of the future and create work that will be outstanding.”

Rohan Bhansali, Chairman & Co-founder, Gozoop Group said, “In Samrat we have a rare blend of a leader who has a strong growth orientation and a spirited people-first approach. Samrat is a leader who we believe will drive Gozoop India’s vision. I am confident that his experience and leadership in nurturing brands, teams and creative minds will take Gozoop forward on its glorious journey.”